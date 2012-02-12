FRANKFURT Feb 12 The European Union's
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said there was no reason
for concern that persistently cold weather across Europe could
cause a shortage of gas in the region.
"There is no danger," Oettinger told Reuters on the
sidelines of an event late on Saturday, citing expected warmer
weather, sufficient gas storage and cooperation between Ukraine
and Russia.
Germany's meteorological office said in a report on Sunday
that the weather should become slightly warmer.
That is likely to take the sting out of a tight energy
supply scenario seen last week when demand soared in the region
for power, gas and oil to keep houses warm and industrial
installations producing.
Oettinger indicated that even amid the current cold spell
there was no serious danger of supply shortages.
"We have more storage than we used to, we have more
interconnectors. Also, Kiev and Moscow are not working against
each other, everyone is making an effort," Oettinger said.
Ukraine's gas pipeline network handles the bulk of Russian
gas bound for Western markets.
Separately, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche cited Hans-Peter
Villis, the chief executive of German utility EnBW, as
saying the situation could deteriorate soon considering that
Russia's Gazprom has cut its supplies.
"Thanks to measures taken in recent days, supply is still
secure and stable... But the available power plant capacity has
been significantly reduced due to the shut-down of nuclear power
plants, and current gas shortages are increasing the dilemma,"
it quoted him as saying.
The magazine said that especially power wholesellers in
southern Germany are affected by reduced gas supplies.
Gazprom, which covers a quarter of Europe's gas needs or
more, told analysts it has cut back on plans to boost exports to
Europe this year.
But analysts said it would still be able to supply more than
enough even though European customers were pleading for extra
gas to cope with the cold snap.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Erica Billingham)