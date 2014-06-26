BERLIN, June 26 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Thursday neither he nor anybody in his
centre-left party questioned the European Union budget rules,
having prompted a discussion over the need to soften the
Stability and Growth Pact with comments last week.
"Nobody, even in the SPD, wants to meddle with the Stability
and Growth Pact," Gabriel, leader of the Social Democrats, told
parliament.
Last week, Gabriel - who is also deputy chancellor in Angela
Merkel's coalition government - said in France he was open to
debate on giving EU countries more time to meet the bloc's
deficit targets if they committed to reforms.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)