FRANKFURT, April 24 Germany is against European
Commission plans to overhaul a vehicle emissions testing scheme,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, citing European Council documents
submitted by Germany.
The newspaper reported Germany has rejected an EU Commission
proposal to change the way the vehicle testing authorities are
funded and managed, citing consultation documents sent by
Germany to Brussels.
Proposals to move away from a regime based on tests funded
by car companies, in favour of a new system funded with fees and
state-backing, are also being opposed, the paper said.
Germany is also stalling on a proposal to ban polluting cars
altogether, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
Volkswagen, the world's biggest carmaker by vehicle sales,
was found in September 2015 to have cheated on emissions tests,
prompting regulators worldwide to review the way carmakers and
emissions are policed.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Louise Ireland)