UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS May 29 EU ministers on Monday agreed on new draft rules for approving cars, despite resistance from Germany, giving the European Commission the power to fine cheating manufacturers directly.
The rules, which still have to be discussed with the European Parliament before they become law, are a response to the 2015 dieselgate scandal in the United States when German carmaker Volkswagen was found to have used software to cheat U.S. diesel emission tests.
Ministers agreed by a qualified majority to back the rules, the Maltese presidency of the European Council said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources