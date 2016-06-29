PARIS, June 29 Torrential spring rains in
western Europe have flattened some barley crops, raising concern
about grain quality and yields, but it was too early to estimate
potential damage with harvesting only just getting under way,
analysts said.
The impact of abundant rainfall at the end of May and early
June has been a focus for European traders, concerned that
winter grains may be adversely affected this year.
Consultancy Strategie Grains earlier this month cut its
barley crop estimates for France and Britain, which were already
forecast down on last year. However, the overall EU 2016 barley
crop was still expected to rise by 1.7 million tonnes above last
year at 62.6 million.
Winter barley harvesting has begun in the southwest part of
top European Union producer France, showing good results. But as
field work progresses towards the northeast, which experienced a
spring deluge, harvest results might be more mixed, said
Jean-Paul Bordes from crop institute Arvalis.
"The excessive rainfall has favoured lodging and we should
expect significant yield differences between plots that have
been flattened and those that have not," he said.
Heavy rain can prompt crops to fall to the ground, in what
is called lodging, with a consequent decline in quality and
yields.
Analysts also noted that significantly less sunshine than
usual and abundant rains have favoured the spread of parasites.
French market sources said yields in the southwest and
Poitou-Charentes were contrasting while specific weights, a
measure of quality, would be lower compared to last year.
Farm office FranceAgriMer last week downgraded the country's
winter barley crop ratings to 67 percent good to excellent
against 73 percent the previous week.
In Germany repeated rain was expected to delay the harvest,
initially due to start next week, by one or two weeks, but not
to have a major impact on crop size.
Germany's 2016 winter barley harvest will fall 2.6 percent
on the year to 9.3 million tonnes and the spring barley crop
will drop 1.5 percent to 1.9 million tonnes, the farm
cooperatives association forecasts.
"There are some quality worries about barley, although not
as serious as in wheat," a German analyst said.
In Poland, the barley harvest is expected to rise around 6.5
percent to about 3.3 million tonnes, said Wojtek Sabaranski of
analysts Sparks Polska. This includes some 2.4 million tonnes of
spring barley, replanted after frosts damaged winter grains.
In Britain, the winter barley crop is in generally good
condition with the harvest around three weeks away.
"The plant populations are very good and on the whole the
crops are looking well. The main concern right now is a start of
some lodging," said Susan Twining of crop consultants ADAS.
Britain's winter barley area this year is expected to be
around 440,000 hectares, broadly in line with last year.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg
and Nigel Hunt in London; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide;
Editing by William Hardy)