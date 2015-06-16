VIENNA, June 16 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling gave a downbeat view of the prospects for a debt deal this week between Greece and its international creditors.

Schelling, a conservative who has taken a hard line on Greece, said Greek proposals to technical experts would be reviewed when euro zone finance ministers meet on Thursday.

It was too early to judge what talks at the political level might achieve, he told reporters before a cabinet meeting, adding: "At the moment the mood is rather that the proposals do not suffice to finish the programme." (Reporting by Michael Shields)