ATHENS Dec 12 The first review of Greece's
bailout program will not be concluded without the participation
of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Eurogroup Working
Group's president Thomas Wieser told Kathimerini weekly
newspaper.
"There is no chance that the first review will conclude
without the IMF," he said. "This is not my personal opinion or
that of EU institutions, but a reality that occurs from the
parliamentary procedures in some member states."
The Greek government wants the first review to conclude by
end of January so that talks on debt relief can follow.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; editing by Andrew
Roche)