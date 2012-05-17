(Adds detail, comment on exclusion of comments on Greece from
formal remarks)
By Daniel Bases
UNITED NATIONS May 17 The European Union will
honor its commitments to Greece in an effort to make sure it
remains within the euro area, but Athens, too, must meet its
obligations to the EU, the head of the European Commission said
on Thursday.
"As far as Greece is concerned, I would like to reaffirm
very clearly that we want Greece to stay in the euro area. And
the European Union will do all it takes to ensure it," Jose
Manuel Barroso, president of the European Commission, the EU's
executive body, said in excerpts from a speech distributed for
publication prior to formal delivery at the United Nations.
However, when Barroso delivered his speech before the
193-member body, he stayed largely to his prepared remarks but,
in an odd twist, completely left out his comments about Greece.
"It was a last-minute change. The U.N. delegation wasn't
aware of it," the EU's U.N. delegation spokesman told Reuters.
In the excerpts, Barroso made reference to upcoming Greek
elections after attempts to form a government failed following
an inconclusive vote on May 6.
New elections are set for June 17. The rising leftist leader
of the SYRIZA party, 37-year-old Alexis Tsipras, is calling for
an end to "barbaric" austerity policies he said were bankrupting
the nation.
"We will honor our commitments toward Greece and we expect
the Greek government - current and future - to fulfill jointly
agreed conditions for financial assistance," Barroso said.
Barroso said that while the EU respects the will of the
Greek people and their vote, it also must bear in mind the will
of the 16 other euro zone nations that have agreed on conditions
for giving Greece financial assistance.
Greece's long-running economic crisis turned into a full
political crisis after parties opposed to the terms of a
130-billion-euro ($168 billion) bailout made strong gains in the
May 6 vote, leaving the country without a government and raising
the chances that it would renege on terms of the deal.
In his remarks, Barroso said the EU has responded robustly
to the crisis over the last two years with a twin-track approach
of promoting stability and growth.
"We need to stay the course, without being blind to an
evolving economic situation," he said.
Barroso is taking part in the United Nations General
Assembly High-Level Thematic Debate on the State of the World
Economy and Finance in 2012. It is bringing together high level
ministers, mainly from emerging market nations in Europe, Middle
East, Africa and Latin America.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)