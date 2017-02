OTTAWA, Sept 21 A global banking crisis will erupt unless Europe properly deals with Greece's debt problems, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

"Europe has to pick a lane here. They've got to deal with that issue respecting Greece. Otherwise the markets will get ahead, we will have some sort of a crisis, it will become a banking crisis, it will affect banks all around the world," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)