BRUSSELS, March 18 European Council President
Donald Tusk confirmed he would hold talks with the leaders of
France, Germany and Greece and the heads of the European Central
Bank and the euro group on Thursday to discuss the Greek debt
crisis.
President Francois Hollande, Chancellor Angela Merkel and
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as well as the ECB's Mario Draghi
will participate in the meeting, while Jeroen Dijsselbloem will
also be present, a spokesman for Tusk said.
The talks will take place on the sidelines of an EU summit
in Brussels.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Barbara Lewis,
editing by Adrian Croft)