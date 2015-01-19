BRUSSELS Jan 19 The European Commission is
prepared for various scenarios for Greece after national
elections on Jan 25 but it believes that an exit of Athens from
the euro zone is unlikely, Economic and Financial Affairs
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.
"Euro zone integrity is not threatened, we don't fear what
will happen in the Greek elections on Sunday. We are prepared
for all kinds of scenarios in Greece," Moscovici told a seminar
at the economic think-tank Bruegel.
Greece's left-wing opposition Syriza party is leading in the
polls and is running on a pledge to end austerity policies,
reverse some reforms, stop privatisation and renegotiate the
country's debt, mostly held by euro zone governments.
The ruling coalition in Greece says such policies could lead
to Greece exiting the euro zone, what markets have dubbed
"Grexit".
"Whatever is the choice of the Greek people, we have
answers," Moscovici said. "We are not facing the danger of
Grexit or any kind of danger."
"The commitments of the Greek government are the commitments
of the country and that pacta sunt servanda (agreements must be
honoured)," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)