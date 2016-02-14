ATHENS Feb 14 Greek police arrested three Iraqi
Kurds in two separate operations, on suspicion they were trying
to move a large number of guns and ammunition into Turkey, a
police official said on Sunday.
The men, aged 22, 28 and 39 and all British passport
holders, were found to have tens of thousands of small-caliber
cartridges and more than 20 pistols and rifles in a car and a
trailer close to the border with Turkey on Saturday evening.
The 39-year-old suspect was found to have 200,000 cartridges
and four pistols on him when he was apprehended close to the
Turkish border crossing. The other two had 18 rifles and 27,000
cartridges when they were detained at a town close to the
Turkish border after days of surveillance.
"We don't have any evidence to connect them with ISIS ... we
have informed Europol and Interpol", the police official said.
The weapons were not combat rifles but could have been used for
training, the official said.
They were due to be taken before a local magistrate later on
Sunday or Monday on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons
and smuggling.
