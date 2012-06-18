VIENNA, June 18 International partners will not
decide on fresh loan payments to Greece until a new government
there has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the
so-called troika of EU, IMF and ECB, a senior euro zone official
said.
"No new decisions on disbursements will be made until a new
MOU has been negotiated and signed," Thomas Wieser, head of the
Eurogroup Working Group that supports the work of euro zone
finance ministers, told reporters on Monday.
Asked about conditions being discussed for a euro zone aid
package agreed to help support Spain's banking sector, he said
conditionality "may not only include that on individual banks",
but he was not more specific.
