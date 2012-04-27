BERLIN, April 27 Germany expects the issue of
boosting growth and employment in Europe to play a huge role at
a summit of the bloc's leaders at the end of June.
"For some time now, growth has been the second pillar of
Germany's crisis-fighting policy," German government spokesman
Steffen Seibert told a news conference on Friday.
"Growth was the subject of the European Council in January,
in March, and the topic of boosting growth and employment will
play a massive role at the June summit. Germany will be active,
as it has been in recent months, in looking for the right
measures with its partners," he added.
Asked about whether Germany could be open to a new "growth
pact" to complement the bloc's "fiscal compact" on budget
discipline, Seibert said: "The German government has pushed
massively in recent months so that Europe talks about concrete
measures to boost growth. It will continue push for this ... and
you will see this at the European Council in June."
Seibert said Berlin supported European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's call for structural reforms as a way to
boost growth.
