* Belgian finmin urges euro zone bonds, larger bailout fund
* Merkel, French PM repeat opposition
* Austria presents collateral-for-loans proposal
* Greek economy to shrink even more than thought in 2011
* Spain announces further austerity measures
By Michael Shields and Philip Blenkinsop
VIENNA/BRUSSELS, Aug 19 Pressure on Germany and
France to take radical action on the euro zone debt crisis
mounted on Friday, as financial markets sagged further and
Belgium added its support to calls for the region to issue debt
jointly.
Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said the bloc
should issue common euro bonds and expand its bailout fund to
calm repeated market selloffs of government bonds and bank
shares of vulnerable debtor countries.
Germany has led resistance to both proposals. Belgium's
support for bonds promoted by high-debt nations such as Italy
and backed by some European Commission officials will not
necessarily tip the balance.
But Reynders' call in the Financial Times for the euro zone
had to prove it had "deep pockets" underlined increasing fears
among euro zone governments that they would be unable to
reassure investors that euro zone banks are safe without drastic
action by the 17-nation bloc.
Merkel repeated her criticism of proposals for euro zone
bonds, telling a rally of her Christian Democrats this was a
"slippery slope" that would probably leave everyone worse off.
"Euro bonds would not allow any rights at all to intervene
to force discipline on others," she said.
French Prime Minister backed her view, writing in an
editorial published in daily Le Figaro that common euro zone
bonds without further fiscal consolidation could threaten
France's triple-A credit rating
Bickering over the latest Greek bailout and lingering
disappointment over Wednesday's Franco-German summit
helped drag European shares to near two-year
lows on Friday.
Fears that major world economies are heading for recession
are adding to worries that euro zone banks face short-term
funding troubles, losses from sovereign debt and weak trading
income.
Greece, at the centre of the euro zone debt storm, also
announced its economy would shrink by more than previously
thought -- by 4.5 percent this year against an earlier estimate
of 3.8 to 3.9 percent.
"The best way to resolve a debt crisis is to grow out of it
so a recession certainly would not help. I think the confidence
element is very important now," said ING economist Martin van
Vliet. "It's time to break the downward spiral of a
self-fulfilling recession. We are in that stage right now."
Spain's announcement of further austerity measures and a
move to support its stricken housing market, aimed at showing it
was working hard to stay out of the debt crisis, had little
market impact.
BAILOUT SQUABBLE
Market impatience with the pace and complications of euro
decision-making has been heightened by a rush by smaller euro
economies to demand collateral from Greece in return for
contributing to its bailout fund, and Austria sought on Friday
to resolve that dispute.
The collateral demand, first made by Finland, has ruptured
the common line found at the July 21 summit, particularly after
Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia said on Thursday they
deserved the same treatment.
Dutch finance minister Jan Kees de Jager described as "very
complicated" Austria's proposal that more collateral should be
available to countries whose banks and insurers were less
exposed to Greece.
Marco Valli, chief eurozone economist at UniCredit, said
that Europe needed more than ever to be speaking with one voice.
"If you want to sell your pact to save Greece then you
should not be fighting about this. It undermines the credibility
of the package," he said.
For markets though, the issue of collateral may be more of a
sideshow compared with the debate on additional support for the
zone.
Germany, the euro zone's chief paymaster, has repeatedly
opposed a big increase in the bailout fund and says that common
euro zone bonds would remove incentives for fiscal prudence,
rewarding profligate nations.
European Central Bank heavyweight Juergen Stark described
jointly issued bonds on Friday as a "false solution".
Even so, BNP Paribas Chief Eurozone Market Economist Ken
Wattret said he believed euro zone leaders would ultimately
agree to launch common bonds and to increase the bailout fund.
"It would be helpful for markets if the EFSF were increased
now, but the political reality is that this is unlikely to
happen until at least later in the year," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam, Stephen Mangan
in London, Petra Wischgoll in Hameln, Germany, Marc Angrand,
Nicholas Vinocur in Paris)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)