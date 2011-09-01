(Repeats to widen distribution)
BRUSSELS Aug 31 The International Monetary
Fund has estimated European banks could face a capital
shortfall of 200 billion euros ($287 billion), a European
source said on Wednesday.
The figure has prompted a fierce response from European
officials who said the analysis was misleading, according to
the Financial Times.
The newspaper, citing two officials, said the 200 billion
euro figure was one estimate of the impact of marking sovereign
bonds to market.
The IMF will publish the analysis in its regular Global
Financial Stability Report ahead of the IMF and World Bank fall
meetings of global finance leaders in late September. The FT
cautioned that the figure was in a draft that could change.
"The IMF vision is biased," Elena Salgado, Spain's finance
minister, told the FT, adding that the fund had been mistaken
in looking only at potential losses without taking account of
holdings of German Bunds, which have risen in price.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde drew criticism from
European policymakers this week after she called for a
mandatory recapitalization of European banks.