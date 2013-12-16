* Bulgaria, Romania get full access to EU job market in 2014
* Politicians in EU are worried about Roma and welfare abuse
* Brussels, Bucharest and Sofia say free movement is
fundamental
* Rights groups say debate shows underlying prejudice
against Roma
By Stephen Brown and Radu Marinas
BERLIN/BUCHAREST, Dec 15 Mitko keeps a tidy
squat, a tartan blanket on the bed and his clothes stowed away.
Lit by candles, heated by a gas canister and padlocked when he
is out, it is the 39-year-old Roma's haven inside an old
graffiti-covered ice factory in Berlin.
For many European Union politicians, Mitko and his
neighbours in the squalid Eisfabrik are a warning of what will
happen next year when Romania and Bulgaria get full access to
the job market - and welfare systems - of Europe.
Germans, Brits, Danes, Austrians and Dutch are having second
thoughts about a second wave of eastward EU enlargement in 2007,
which made such poor countries members of the bloc but with a
seven-year delay for access to some countries' job markets.
The tone of debate varies. David Cameron in Britain has
fulminated against "vast population movements caused by huge
disparities in income". One Danish politician has spoken of the
need to "stress" Romanian beggars. German mayors have defended
free movement in principle but say they are overwhelmed by poor
migrants with no jobs and no health cover.
Across Europe the media are railing against "welfare
tourism", and politicians, fearing this will boost the far right
in May's European Parliament vote, are telling the European
Commission to enforce the existing rules more strictly - or
change them.
While Britain and Germany might welcome Bulgarian and
Romanian professionals to fill staff shortages in hospitals and
business, they do not want responsibility for these countries'
poor - and especially not for the Roma.
"I don't get any money from the German state," said Dimitar
"Mitko" Todorov, waving a cigarette. "If you apply, they just
say: 'You don't have a registered address; you don't know the
language'."
Leaving behind an ex-wife and three children, he came five
years ago to work in construction but injured his back and now
earns a few euros a day by begging or odd jobs like shovelling
snow in winter. "It's a struggle to survive," said Mitko.
Most Romanians and Bulgarians now in Germany came legally
with firm job offers or to study, said Guenter Krings, a senior
lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party.
But tens of thousands - mostly Roma, he said - already claim
welfare under rules making eligible the self-employed, those
with children and those who had jobs but lost them. A German
court ruling in Essen in October awarding unemployment benefit
to a jobless Romanian couple could benefit thousands more
claimants.
"We want migration to fill open positions, but I don't see
why we also have to open up our social welfare institutions to
people who haven't worked a single day in our country," said
Krings, a legal expert for the conservatives in parliament.
As the euro zone's biggest and most resilient economy, with
a low birthrate and unemployment of just 6.9 percent, Germany is
a magnet for migrants. With double-digit percentage rises in net
inflows for three years, it received 67,000 Romanians and 29,000
Bulgarians in the first half of 2013 alone.
The government does not know if this will rise dramatically
from Jan. 1, 2014. "But there is a fear it will, and we take
this fear seriously," said Krings.
In neighbouring Austria, the central bank estimates 5,500
more Romanian and Bulgarian workers will come from next year. A
study by a Vienna think-tank estimates it will push up Austria's
unemployment rate by just 0.03 percent - but that is enough for
far-right politicians opposed to EU integration to complain.
"Austria is not a welfare service or job centre for eastern
European countries," said Heinz-Christian Strache, leader of the
anti-immigrant Austrian Freedom Party.
UNREASONABLE BURDEN?
"It is a populist debate that doesn't bring honour to
Western governments, though their concerns are understandable,"
said Anneli Ute Gabanyi, a Berlin-based academic from an ethnic
German community in the Romanian region of Transylvania.
EU rules set down in 2004 state that citizens who move
around should not become "an unreasonable burden on the social
assistance system" of their hosts. Brussels cites data showing
that "mobile EU citizens" are no more of a burden on welfare
than locals and, being younger, are more likely to work.
Laszlo Andor, European Commissioner for employment, says
benefit tourism is "neither widespread nor systematic" and
represents just 0.7-1.0 percent of the overall EU population.
But it is enough to bait populists such as the right-wing UK
Independence Party (UKIP), which in turn elicits a response from
mainstream parties. Cameron, seeing the threat from UKIP's
anti-immigration stance in May's EU vote and in the British
election in 2015, now wants to put limits on free movement and
benefits in the EU.
His centre-right allies on the mainland share his concerns
and are also lobbying the Commission.
In France, the ruling Socialists worry that workers from
low-pay countries undercutting labour costs could boost the
far-right National Front in the EU election.
Fears of "Polish plumbers" flooding Europe after enlargement
in 2004 contributed to France's vote against an EU constitution
a year later, and British and Dutch opinion polls suggest the
EU's eastward expansion remains unpopular.
"I don't want acceptance of the European Union to suffer,
and I don't want the UKIP in Germany," said Krings, who frets
that the euro crisis has already tested the German public's
patience.
HOSTILITY
Romania and Bulgaria are pushing back against attempts to
limit the "fundamental EU principle" of free movement. Romanian
Prime Minister Victor Ponta vows to tackle abuse by people who
"drive their Mercedes to collect benefits"; Bulgaria's Plamen
Oresharski is angry at what he calls British "hysteria".
Ute Gabanyi blames an "underlying strain of chauvinism" that
is directed at eastern Europeans and especially the Roma, whose
population across Europe is estimated at 10 million. Roma rights
group Integro in Bulgaria is petitioning the European Parliament
against EU politicians who "treat the Roma people as monsters".
"There are only a few Bulgarian Roma who plan to go to
Britain after New Year," said Integro's Liliya Makaveeva, adding
that despite the tough economic situation in her country, people
were not desperate to leave.
But there are persuasive arguments for Romanians and
Bulgarians to try their luck in Britain or Germany, which have
replaced crisis-hit Spain and Italy as favoured destinations.
Germany will soon introduce a minimum legal wage of 8.50
euros ($11.71) per hour, and Britain's is 6.31 pounds ($10.30) -
many times higher than the Romanian rate of 4.74 lei ($1.47) or
Bulgaria's 1.85 levs ($1.30).
Romania and Bulgaria pay unemployment, childcare and heating
subsidies, but their benefits - and even their minimum
guaranteed monthly wages of 800 lei and 310 lev, respectively -
are far less than can be earned in state handouts in Britain and
Germany.
In Bulgaria, the economy is in such dire shape that Rosen
Yordanov, a graphic designer in Sofia with 20 years' experience,
is ready to emigrate as soon as the red tape vanishes.
"The situation here has deteriorated a lot in the last four
years. I think the market in Britain is well structured and it
will give me more opportunities," he said, dismissing hostile
noises from Britain's media towards eastern Europe as "normal".
Back in the Eisfabrik, Mitko says he feels no hostility in
Berlin, which last year built a monument to the 500,000 Roma and
Sinti murdered in the Holocaust, known as "Porajmos" in the
Romani language.
EU immigration rules hold little interest for Mitko. What he
wants is a nice, clean bathroom to help him integrate into
German society, "because it's not very nice when you stink".