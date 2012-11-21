FRANKFURT Nov 21 The EU's powerful insurance
watchdog on Wednesday urged politicians to break their deadlock
on new capital rules for the sector and end the uncertainty that
is dogging insurers and tarnishing Europe's international
credibility.
Talks between the European Commission, European Parliament
and EU member states over the new Solvency II rules, aimed at
better protecting consumers by overhauling insurer's risk
management systems, have run into the sand.
"We need a strong commitment from the EU political
institutions towards the implementation of Solvency II," Gabriel
Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational
Pensions Authority (EIOPA), said in a speech.
Solvency II was supposed to serve as a model for insurance
supervision around the world and the delay was hurting,
Bernardino said.
"The lack of certainty about Solvency II implementation is
challenging the EU credibility in the international
discussions," Bernardino said.
"It is time to move on," he added.
Bernardino said it was unlikely Solvency II could be brought
in before 2016 but that EIOPA was looking at adopting some
elements of the new rules before the start date.