* Results bolstered by dearth of disaster claims
* Life, health, savings policy sales rise
* Weak euro strengthens earnings from foreign sources
By Jonathan Gould and Richa Naidu
FRANKFURT, Nov 5 European insurers posted strong
increases in earnings in the third quarter, helped by a slump in
payouts for catastrophe damage, rising premium income and a
weaker euro.
Besides losses from the Malaysia Airlines jet downed over
Ukraine and the destruction of planes at Tripoli airport,
property and casualty insurers saw few big payouts while life
insurers reported a healthy rise in sales.
The three months to the end of September are typically the
peak season for Atlantic hurricanes, but this year there have
been fewer storms sparing insurers billions of dollars in
payouts seen in the past.
Two years ago, insurers paid about $30 billion in claims
after Hurricane Sandy battered the United States while floods in
central Europe last year cost them some $3 billion.
Insurers in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain
and the United Kingdom all reported upbeat earnings for the
third quarter on Wednesday while shares in the Nordic region's
second largest insurer hit a record high after it raised its
financial targets and announced a share buy-back programme.
Belgian insurance company Ageas posted third-
quarter profits well above expectations as its life and non-life
businesses fared well and Belgian and Chinese earnings were
strong.
The successor to bailed-out and broken-up Belgian-Dutch
group Fortis, said net profit from insurance operations leapt 42
percent to 239 million euros ($298 million), way ahead of the
highest forecast of 185 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks
and brokerages.
Ageas shares rose 4 percent to hit their highest level since
the end of July and were among the strongest gainers in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares.
The slump in catastrophe claims, along with the purchase of
Lloyd's of London insurer Cathedral Capital, helped UK property
and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd lift pretax
profit by 40 percent.
The insurance arm of Dutch banking giant ING Group,
NN Group NV, posted strong sales across all regions and
a 17 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, helped by cost
cuts and lower debt funding costs.
FOREIGN BOOST
Insurers said also earnings got a fillip from the weakening
euro, which raised the value in euro terms of sales outside the
currency bloc. The euro fell 3.96 percent against a basket of
currencies in the third quarter and is down 4.9 percent since
the start of 2014.
French life insurer CNP Assurances posted a 3.8
percent rise in nine-month net profit on the back of 13 percent
growth in premium income.
Strong growth in international business and in health and
life premiums helped Spanish insurer Mapfre's pre-tax
profit rise 13 percent over the first nine months of the year.
The world's third largest reinsurer Hannover Re
posted a forecast-beating 21 percent rise in net profit to 251
million euros in the third quarter, helped by rising premiums
and investment income.
The company said it was very confident of reaching, or
beating, its 850 million euro net profit target this year and
expected to earn around 875 million next year. Analysts polled
by Reuters on average expect 870 million in 2015.
Hannover Re has said it would consider extra dividends and
buying back shares to reduce excess capital in the future. On
Wednesday it said it was sticking to its plan of paying out
35-40 percent of net profit for now.
Hannover's Chief Financial Officer Roland Vogel also said
the decline in reinsurance prices that has hampered the industry
over the last two years seemed to be "bottoming out" and he
expected prices to largely stabilise in 2015.
In the Nordic region, shares in Danish insurer Tryg
hit record highs after it raised its long-term
financial targets, announced a 1 billion Danish crown ($168
million) share buy-back programme for 2015.
One of the few disappointments on Wednesday came from
British motor insurer esure Group Plc. Its shares slid
as much as 8 percent after the company reported a 7.4 percent
drop in gross written premiums in the third quarter and said it
expected underwriting results to worsen.
(1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro)
(Editing by David Clarke)