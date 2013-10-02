Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
FRANKFURT Oct 2 The European Commission has proposed a Jan. 1, 2016 start date for new risk-capital rules for the insurance sector known as Solvency II, EU financial services chief Michel Barnier said in a statement on Wednesday.
The rules, aimed at better protecting consumers, have faced repeated delays due to political wrangling but Barnier said talks between the European Parliament and EU governments on finalising them were "progressing well" and an agreement was "within reach".
Some observers, including the head of German financial watchdog Bafin, had previously said a start in 2017 would be more realistic.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.