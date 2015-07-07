FRANKFURT, July 7 German insurers on Tuesday welcomed moves by the EU insurance watchdog to lower hurdles on infrastructure investments but said stronger action was needed to smooth the financing of projects such as roads, pipelines and wind farms.

The watchdog EIOPA has been under pressure from insurers and politicians to loosen restrictions on infrastructure investment to allow the European insurance industry to pump more of its 8.5 trillion euros ($9.3 trillion) in assets under management into investments that will boost the bloc's economy.

Insurers also see long-term investments like infrastructure as paying an attractive return relative to the rock-bottom yields they can earn on government bonds, while also matching their commitments to policyholders often decades in the future.

They have argued that European capital rules coming into force in 2016 - so-called Solvency II - make it too expensive for them to invest in these assets. They have complained they could face capital safety buffer charges of around 60 percent of the investment and have been pushing for a better deal.

EIOPA is now reviewing the rules on infrastructure investments and has outlined proposed changes, including a reduction in the capital buffers, which force insurers to set aside money to cover risk.

German insurance association GDV, which represents some of Europe's largest players such as Allianz, Talanx and reinsurer Munich Re, welcomed the review but said the proposed rules were still too restrictive.

"The proposed equity risk charge of between 30 and 39 percent is still too high in our view; 20 to 25 percent would be appropriate," GDV regulatory expert Axel Wehling told Reuters.

"In addition, infrastructure investments should not be burdened with additional requirements such as stress tests for single investments," Wehling said.

EIOPA - the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority - is seeking comment from the industry on its proposed rules for infrastructure investments before passing them in September to the European Commission, which will finalise them.

The EU watchdog, as well national regulators, have countered some of the arguments from insurers and regulators by stressing that their job is to promote policyholder protection, not industrial policy.

"If politicians start talking about accessing the vast pool of money embedded in the insurance industry for purposes of public infrastructure, I start getting nervous," Felix Hufeld, head of Germany's financial regulator, said at a conference in May.

($1 = 0.9140 euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Pravin Char)