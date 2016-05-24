FRANKFURT May 24 EU insurance watchdog EIOPA
has expanded the scope of this year's test of the sector's
financial resilience to include more smaller insurers, seen as
especially vulnerable to low interest rates and a potential
flash point for wider trouble.
The stress tests, run every other year by the European
Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), will
focus on two major market risks in 2016: prolonged low interest
rates and a "double hit" scenario, where low rates are combined
with a sudden drop in asset prices.
"In order to include a higher number of small and medium
size insurers, the participation target was increased from a 50
percent in 2014 to a 75 percent share of each national market in
terms of gross life technical provisions," EIOPA said in a
statement on Tuesday.
