FRANKFURT Nov 19 The EU's top insurance
watchdog on Wednesday warned against giving insurers strong
enticements to invest in particular asset classes, saying this
would run counter to prudent supervision.
"We need to emphasise continually that undue incentives to
buy any asset class should not be part of a risk-based, prudent
regime," Gabriel Bernardino said in the text of a speech to a
financial conference.
European politicians want insurers to put more of their 8.5
trillion euros ($10.6 trillion) in assets under management into
investments that will boost the bloc's economy, which is in the
doldrums.
Big insurers like Allianz, Axa and
Generali have been looking for opportunities to make
long term investments, such as in infrastructure or clean
energy, that match their commitments to policy holders often
decades in the future.
But insurers say European capital rules coming into force in
2016 make it too expensive for them to invest in these assets
and are pushing for a better deal from regulators.
Insurers complain that infrastructure investments in the
so-called Solvency II rules could face capital buffer charges of
up to 70 percent, while real estate investments are much lower,
at around 25 percent.
Bernardino, who is chairman of the European Insurance and
Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), said insurers did have
a role to play in fostering sustainable growth in Europe and
they must not focus on the wrong argument.
"Solvency II stand-alone risk charges are not the
appropriate measure because diversification benefits need to be
taken into account," he said, adding that marginal capital
requirements were a better test.
"If we base our analysis on the marginal return on
regulatory capital, investments in high quality securitisations,
infrastructure debt and private equity are, at least on a
relative basis, quite attractive," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins)