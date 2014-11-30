FRANKFURT Nov 30 Some European insurers could have trouble fulfilling financial obligations to policy holders in the coming years if rock bottom interest rates persist, the EU's insurance watchdog EIOPA warned on Sunday.

"A continuation of the current low yield conditions could see some insurers having problems in fulfilling their promises to policy holders in 8-11 years' time," the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said.

The watchdog has spent the last seven months testing how well insurers' capital safety buffers hold up against hypothetical challenges to determine whether policy holders could be at risk in a financial meltdown.

The tests showed that the insurance sector in general was well capitalised, EIOPA said in a statement.

