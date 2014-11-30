FRANKFURT Nov 30 Some European insurers could
have trouble fulfilling financial obligations to policy holders
in the coming years if rock bottom interest rates persist, the
EU's insurance watchdog EIOPA warned on Sunday.
"A continuation of the current low yield conditions could
see some insurers having problems in fulfilling their promises
to policy holders in 8-11 years' time," the European Insurance
and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said.
The watchdog has spent the last seven months testing how
well insurers' capital safety buffers hold up against
hypothetical challenges to determine whether policy holders
could be at risk in a financial meltdown.
The tests showed that the insurance sector in general was
well capitalised, EIOPA said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)