BONN, Germany Oct 13 Big European insurers need
not fear higher capital requirements if they are placed on
regulators' watch list of financial companies deemed 'too big to
fail', a European Commission official said on Thursday.
"I couldn't imagine that the solution would be more capital.
That would be complete nonsense," Karel Van Hulle, who is in
charge of drawing up insurance standards at the Commission, told
a regulatory conference.
International regulators are drawing up a list of 28 global
banks that are seen as systemically important financial
institutions, or SIFIs, that will face extra supervisory
scrutiny and capital requirements because of the pivotal role
they play in the financial system.
Regulators plan to add to the list in the coming years the
names of big insurers, such as Allianz , Munich Re
(MUVGn.DE) and Talanx in Germany, but insurers say they are not
as risk-prone as banks and should not be lumped in with them.
Europe's new risk-capital rules for insurers, known as
Solvency II, should avoid the need for additional capital
buffers, at least in Europe, Van Hulle said.
"If a company applies Solvency II in the way it was designed,
I cannot imagine that we would now invent something else just
because it happened to be a SIFI," Van Hulle told Reuters on the
margins of the conference, which was organised by German market
regulator Bafin.
Solvency II, expected to come into force in 2013, is aimed
at better protecting consumers by requiring insurance companies
to more accurately match the capital they hold to the risks on
their books, reducing the chance that an insurer gets into
financial trouble.
It is possible that capital requirement charges might be
applied to insurers in other areas of the world that had lower
capital standards, he said.
"The discussion of whether or not there will be SIFIs will
start when the United States identifies some of their companies
as SIFIs. Then there will be enormous pressure and we'll have to
see how Europe reacts to it."
"We want all companies to be properly supervised," Van Hulle
said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich)