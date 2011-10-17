BERLIN Oct 17 European regulators have made progress in addressing insurance industry concerns that new capital rules would crimp provision of life insurance and other products, a European Commission official said on Monday.

"We've negotiated so that long-term insurance products can still be offered," Karel Van Hulle, who is in charge of drawing up insurance standards at the commission, told a conference of Germany's insurance industry.

Europe's insurers, big and small, have blasted the new Solvency II rules, which are still being finalised, for being too complex and harming business.

The region's biggest insurer, Allianz , earlier this year said the rules endangered the future of life insurance provision in Germany.

"I strongly disagree with that view," Van Hulle said.

Working groups have tackled concerns about volatility in solvency capital requirements and added transitional measures so that insurers need not suddenly sell off holdings of listed shares to comply with the rules, for example.

"People were pleased with the focus of this work on long-term guarantees, that we've been able to find solutions that take care of the situation in each of the member states," Van Hulle told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

Solvency II aims to better protect consumers by requiring insurance companies to more accurately match the capital they hold to the risks on their books, thus reducing the chance that an insurer gets into financial trouble.

Solvency II is due to come into force on Jan. 1, 2013 but its new stricter rules on risk-capital levels and reporting requirements will not be fully applied to companies until Jan. 1, 2014. Companies will have to report on their progress in preparing for the rules to regulators over the course of 2013.

Germany's GDV insurance body said more work was needed covering the risk-free term structure, which is essential for calculating the long-term guarantees for old-age pension provisions, the calibration of formulas for capital models, the rules governing the calculation of future profits, reporting requirements, as well as other areas.

The GDV plans to conduct its own quantitative impact study next year to test the effects on Germany's insurers of the latest commission alterations.

The commission's Van Hulle said he would welcome the input from the German insurers, as no further big tests are planned at European level following five earlier studies.

The commission would review some individual elements of its proposals but would not carry on indefinitely with testing, Van Hulle said.

"Solvency II has to start somewhere, but it won't be interpreted (by supervisors) in a Draconian way," he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)