* Rules for long-term guarantee products a sticking point
* Watchdog report lays basis for talks on Solvency II
* Insurers say report disappointing, doesn't solve problems
By Jonathan Gould and Huw Jones
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 17 European insurance
regulators remained at odds with the industry on Monday after
proposals last week on how to supervise the long-term risks
associated with life insurance products offering lengthy
guarantees.
Proposals to regulate such products, which echo efforts to
boost the banking sector's capital ratios, have been a bone of
contention for months, because many in the industry argue they
incorrectly assume insurers will always be affected by
short-term market volatility.
Lawmakers said proposals published on Friday by the European
Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), the EU's
insurance watchdog, would help secure a wider deal on
risk-capital rules for the sector.
But EU industry trade body Insurance Europe called EIOPA's
report "disappointing," saying the latter's ideas did not take
sufficient account of the long-term nature of insurance
business.
"The measures proposed would not work as intended,"
Insurance Europe said in statement.
At issue is how insurers should set aside capital to cover
payment promises they make on long-term products. The impasse
has already brought talks to a standstill over a sweeping EU
reform of insurer rules, known as Solvency II, which is being
considered by EU states and the European Parliament.
Europe's big insurers such as Allianz, AXA
and Generali are considered to be well
prepared for Solvency II's sophisticated risk management
requirements, but some smaller insurers are worried they face
undue extra administrative burdens from the rules.
Burkhard Balz, the European Parliament's lead negotiator on
the reform, welcomed EIOPA's proposals.
"I am confident that EIOPA's report will lay the ground for
sensible conclusions to be reached in the political negotiations
afterwards," Balz said.
UPBEAT VIEW
The European Parliament was ready to re-launch negotiations
as quickly as possible and has suggested they start in July,
Balz added.
His upbeat view was echoed by fellow EU lawmaker Peter
Skinner, who is also a key negotiator on Solvency II.
"It is clear that a lot of hard work has gone into this
report and I believe it will be useful for our deliberations,"
Skinner said.
Insurers are caught in a bind between the low yields they
can earn from their investments and the high guaranteed returns
they have promised to their customers, with the gap becoming
more acute the longer interest rates stay rock bottom.
German insurance association GDV said the report's
underlying data pointed to different conclusions than those
found by EIOPA.
Other observers doubted a quick deal was possible for
Solvency II, which EIOPA hopes could take effect in 2016.
Nomura bank said in a note to clients it was not convinced
EIOPA's guidance will make reaching a final deal easy as it will
not satisfy industry and differences of opinion persist between
national regulators and between the watchdog and the European
Parliament.
"Our best case remains for a soft introduction of Solvency
II," Nomura's Paul Fulcher said.
Credit rating agency Fitch said EIOPA's findings offered "no
prospect" of ending the battle between regulators and insurers.
"We expect the latest proposals will be just a starting
point for more negotiations, potentially leading to further
impact studies before any final decisions are made," Fitch said
in a note, adding that this risked delaying Solvency II.
The debate was unlikely to have any significant effect on
insurers' balance sheets or credit ratings in the next few years
because the rules would be phased-in, Fitch added.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by David
Holmes)