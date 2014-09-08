BERLIN, Sept 8 The German and French finance ministers are working on joint proposals on how to boost investment in Europe to discuss with their European Union colleagues at a meeting this weekend in Milan, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.

The joint discussion paper for Saturday's meeting will include proposals on how to activate private capital as part of an EU effort to boost economic activity and job creation, German finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe told reporters.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)