BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust announces "at-the-market" offering program
BERLIN, Sept 8 The German and French finance ministers are working on joint proposals on how to boost investment in Europe to discuss with their European Union colleagues at a meeting this weekend in Milan, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.
The joint discussion paper for Saturday's meeting will include proposals on how to activate private capital as part of an EU effort to boost economic activity and job creation, German finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe told reporters.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)
* Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership reports 3.7 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch as of March 17 versus 5.3 percent stake as of Dec 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 A federal judge on Monday rejected billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case accusing him and his firm Omega Advisors Inc of insider trading.