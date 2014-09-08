(Adds quotes, details and background)
BERLIN, Sept 8 The German and French finance
ministers are working on joint proposals for increasing
investment in Europe that they will discuss with their European
Union colleagues at a meeting this weekend in Milan, a German
finance ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.
The joint discussion paper for Saturday's meeting will
include proposals on how to tap private capital as part of an EU
effort to improve economic activity and job creation, the
spokeswoman, Marianne Kothe, told reporters.
"We want to boost investment - not just public investment,
but private investment is also an important factor," she said.
Kothe described the paper by Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble
and France's Michel Sapin as an attempt "to explain how we can
boost investment nationally and internationally, which is an
important issue for Europe".
She singled out infrastructure as an area where private
investment could be mobilised.
The euro zone economy stagnated in the second quarter,
France slashed its growth forecasts and even the German economy,
the region's growth engine, contracted in the second quarter.
That put Berlin under pressure from its European partners to do
more for growth.
News of Germany's biggest budget surplus since unification
in the first half of 2014 contrasted its healthy finances with
those of its neighbours and put more pressure on Schaeuble.
But he is resisting calls to give Europe states more fiscal
leeway to help re-start growth and seems sceptical that public
spending or loose monetary policy are the answers to what he has
acknowledged is a lack of investment in Europe.
Last week, Schaeuble came out in support of French President
Francois Hollande's call for greater investment, but the German
minister did not back French calls for a weaker euro, saying it
is up to markets to set exchange rates.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Larry King)