BERLIN, Sept 8 The German and French finance ministers are working on joint proposals for increasing investment in Europe that they will discuss with their European Union colleagues at a meeting this weekend in Milan, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.

The joint discussion paper for Saturday's meeting will include proposals on how to tap private capital as part of an EU effort to improve economic activity and job creation, the spokeswoman, Marianne Kothe, told reporters.

"We want to boost investment - not just public investment, but private investment is also an important factor," she said.

Kothe described the paper by Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble and France's Michel Sapin as an attempt "to explain how we can boost investment nationally and internationally, which is an important issue for Europe".

She singled out infrastructure as an area where private investment could be mobilised.

The euro zone economy stagnated in the second quarter, France slashed its growth forecasts and even the German economy, the region's growth engine, contracted in the second quarter. That put Berlin under pressure from its European partners to do more for growth.

News of Germany's biggest budget surplus since unification in the first half of 2014 contrasted its healthy finances with those of its neighbours and put more pressure on Schaeuble.

But he is resisting calls to give Europe states more fiscal leeway to help re-start growth and seems sceptical that public spending or loose monetary policy are the answers to what he has acknowledged is a lack of investment in Europe.

Last week, Schaeuble came out in support of French President Francois Hollande's call for greater investment, but the German minister did not back French calls for a weaker euro, saying it is up to markets to set exchange rates.