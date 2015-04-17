LONDON, April 17 Money raised through stock market listings in western Europe has hit a 15-year high so far this year, despite a slight fall in the number of deals, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) in the region have raised $20.5 billion this year, 6 percent more than 2014, despite a decline in the number of deals to 55 from 64.

Western Europe has been the source of almost half of cash raised globally from flotations, while the Americas accounted for just 15 percent. It is the first time since 2001 that the region has beat the Americas in the period.

Four major deals boosted western Europe's position, raising a combined $10.8 billion: Spanish airport operator Aena , Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise, UK car marketplace Auto Trader and Dutch optical retailer GrandVision. (Reporting by Freya Berry)