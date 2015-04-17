Exxon to sell its Norway-operated oilfields
OSLO, March 29 Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its operated upstream business in Norway to private equity firm HitecVision and oil company Point Resources for an undisclosed sum, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON, April 17 Money raised through stock market listings in western Europe has hit a 15-year high so far this year, despite a slight fall in the number of deals, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
Initial public offerings (IPOs) in the region have raised $20.5 billion this year, 6 percent more than 2014, despite a decline in the number of deals to 55 from 64.
Western Europe has been the source of almost half of cash raised globally from flotations, while the Americas accounted for just 15 percent. It is the first time since 2001 that the region has beat the Americas in the period.
Four major deals boosted western Europe's position, raising a combined $10.8 billion: Spanish airport operator Aena , Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise, UK car marketplace Auto Trader and Dutch optical retailer GrandVision. (Reporting by Freya Berry)
BERLIN, March 29 The two-year period for Britain and the European Union to settle the terms of their split after British Prime Minister Theresa May filed divorce papers on Wednesday is very tight, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said.