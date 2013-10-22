LONDON Oct 22 The volume of new stock market
listings is set to continue rising in 2014, investment bankers
said on Tuesday, as a pickup in activity this year encourages
other companies to follow suit.
Nearly $20 billion had been raised by European company stock
market flotations this year as of Oct. 17, according to Thomson
Reuters data, up 158 percent on the same period in 2012.
Yet initial public offerings (IPOs) still accounted for less
than 13 percent of all European share sale proceeds, with
follow-on deals such as sales of existing shares by owners of
listed companies making up the bulk of activity.
"We would hope that the split will reverse back towards IPOs
because the sentiment is there," Jens Voss, head of equity
capital markets (ECM) at Commerzbank, told an ECM conference
hosted by Thomson Reuters publication IFR.
Bankers differed in their views as to how far it would
shift, variously predicting between 20 and 35 percent of share
sale activity could come from new listings next year.
Factors such as when the U.S. Federal Reserve begins
reducing its economic stimulus measures, which have boosted
stock markets, and stagnant economic growth in much of Europe
remain among the biggest threats to the continued health of the
IPO market, bankers said.
Periods of volatility mean being more flexible on the timing
of a sale will be key, including offer periods shorter than the
typical four-week process.
"That has been the lesson from the last few years," said
Voss.
Many of Europe's new listings this year, including Belgian
postal service bpost and British real estate agency
Countrywide, have been private equity-backed companies,
as improving stock markets have made valuations more attractive
for sellers keen to exit assets held for several years.
Albert Ganyushin, head of international listings at NYSE
Euronext said private equity would continue to form a big
proportion of the IPO pipeline going into next year.
But bankers said the lag created by the many months or even
years it can take to prepare for an offering, means next year
should see a wider range of companies coming to market.
"Corporates who are much less experienced (at IPOs than
private equity) will take longer to come to the market," said
Luis Vaz-Pinto, global head of ECM at Societe Generale. "This
second part of the market which will come in ... is potentially
much larger."
Adrian Lewis, head of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa
at HSBC said better valuations and greater liquidity in the
market was giving companies and their owners the confidence to
push the button on stock offerings.
"We all have great hopes and expectations for next year," he
said.