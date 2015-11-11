* Appetite for IPOs has waned
* Tough task for firms hoping to list this year
* Some companies already put plans on hold
LONDON, Nov 11 Companies planning stock market
listings before next year are having to lower their expectations
or postpone their flotations as the power to determine the price
on initial public offerings has shifted from issuers to
investors.
Some European IPOs, such as Spanish airport operator AENA
and UK car classifieds website Auto Trader,
secured valuations at or near the top of their respective ranges
in the first half of 2015, but appetite has since waned.
Investors have ploughed $59.2 billion into European IPOs
this year, compared with $62.8 billion this time last year,
Thomson Reuters data shows. But firms hoping to list before 2016
face a tough task to tempt fund managers with new issues that
could make or break their annual performance figures.
"It is late cycle, a lot of companies have come to market
and a lot of money has been put to work with IPOs. It has moved
the pricing power away from vendors to the buyers," said Greg
Bennett, head of capital markets EMEA and Americas at Fidelity
International.
A number of IPOs that tried to launch in recent weeks,
including digital security company Oberthur Technologies, music
streaming site Deezer, building materials group Xella and most
recently food delivery company HelloFresh, have had to put their
plans on hold.
Some of the larger deals such as payments company Worldpay
and Poste Italiane have fared well, but others,
including autoparts supplier Schaeffler and Bayer
subsidiary Covestro had to temper their
cash-raising ambitions in order to get their listings over the
line.
Asset manager Amundi narrowed the price range of
its IPO to the lower end of the band originally set, indicating
that most orders came in at the bottom.
Dutch bank ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS), meanwhile, announced on
Tuesday an indicative price range for its listing that values
the company between 15 billion euros ($16.1 billion) and 18.8
billion euros ($20.2 billion), with the bottom of the range
giving the company a valuation below its book value.
"We have had a few poor deals, so there's a degree of deal
fatigue," said Barrington Pitt Miller, equity analyst at Janus
Capital.
"If a banker is pitching a large deal with follow-on
tranches, they have to be willing to price accordingly and with
a view to building a strong aftermarket. The problem is, that
doesn't always happen," he said.
VOLATILITY
The volatility that hit global equity markets in late August
and late September following fears of a slowdown in China has
now subsided but has left scars that continue to impact the
equity markets and are making investors more demanding.
"Whilst volatility has reduced, confidence levels aren't sky
high and people are still waiting to see what the Fed is going
to do around interest rates. There are a lot of things on the
horizon that could unsettle investors," said Tom Johnson co-head
of EMEA equity capital markets(ECM) at Barclays.
The IPO markets were similarly rocked in September and
October last year, as market turbulence spooked investors. But
while on that occasion the Eurostoxx 50 lost around 400 points
before it rallied, this year the figure was closer to 600.
The investor base has also shrunk as some funds are not
looking to invest near the end of the year.
"Hedge fund performance has been mixed over the course of
the year and they are often key marginal buyers in IPOs," said
Craig Coben, global co-head of ECM at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, who added that it had also been a middling year for many
institutional investors.
The gulf between the price investors are demanding and
companies are expecting could push the latter to consider
alternatives to market listings.
"A lot of IPOs have been completed and gone well, which will
encourage issuers for 2016. That said, valuations have been
tighter in the second half of the year which could see more
vendors revisiting alternatives like a trade sale or a private
equity bid," said Johnson.
It is still unclear how the market will react to the
listings being prepared for next year, said Bennett at Fidelity,
but some of the companies that still plan to list in 2015 will
have to either postpone their deals or change their plans.
"I don't think all of them are going to make it over the
line," he said.
Vendor's price expectations need to descend to come in line
with what investors are willing to pay, said Bennett, but other
factors could also help reinvigorate the IPO market.
There are a number of capital raises expected in the coming
weeks and months, especially in the financials sector, including
that of Credit Suisse and several Greek banks, which will
compete with IPOs for the attention of investors.
"These fund raisings are never small so do take liquidity
from IPO market," said Bennett. "Once those end it could free up
funds for IPOs."
($1 = 0.9307 euros)
