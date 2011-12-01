MOSCOW Dec 1 The European Union's top
energy official said on Thursday that all members of the bloc
would need to back a possible ban on oil imports from OPEC
member Iran, which is suspected by the West of pursuing a
nuclear-weapons programme.
"We need a common position of all European Union member
states," Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Reuters
when asked about a possible ban.
Oettinger, on a visit to Moscow, added that he had not held
any talks with oil exporter Russia or other members of the
Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to make
up any shortfall if Iran is taken out of the market.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by John Bowker)