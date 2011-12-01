* EU foreign ministers discussing whether to tighten
sanctions
* France says would work with partners to offset any
shortfall
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Dec 1 The European Union's top
energy official said on Thursday all members of the bloc would
need to support a possible punitive ban on oil imports from OPEC
member Iran, which the West suspects of pursuing a nuclear
weapons programme.
"We need a common position of all European Union member
states," Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Reuters
when asked about a possible ban.
Oettinger, on a visit to Moscow, said he had not held any
talks with Russia, an oil exporter, or members of the
Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to make
up any shortfall if Iran is taken out of the European market.
Oettinger did not elaborate. But his comments suggested an
effective oil embargo, backed by all 27 EU member states, may
not be workable. EU members take 450,000 barrels per day of
Iranian oil, some 18 percent of the Islamic Republic's exports.
EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss
tougher economic sanctions against Iran after a report by the
United Nations atomic energy watchdog concluded that Tehran has
worked on designing an atom bomb.
Tensions have escalated this week over the storming of the
British embassy in Tehran by hardline conservative protesters,
which led Britain to pull out its diplomatic staff and shut the
Iranian embassy in London.
France, Germany and the Netherlands have also recalled their
Tehran-based ambassadors.
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday the EU
would work with its partners to offset any shortfall if an oil
embargo were imposed on Iran.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy proposed the oil import ban
and won backing from Britain, but resistance from other
countries such as Greece, facing an economic slump and huge debt
burdens, persists.
Oettinger has previously said that if there were a ban on
Iranian oil imports, supplies could be bought from elsewhere,
notably from leading OPEC member Saudi Arabia.
A Commission source said on Thursday she was not aware of
any specific contacts to discuss supply with OPEC beyond regular
dialogue that takes place the EU.
One of the central planks of EU energy policy is to curb
dependence on foreign imports and increase security of supply.
A new directive, which member states have to transpose into
national law by the end of next year, adjusts the amount of oil
and refined products they must hold as backup in case of supply
shocks.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels; Writing by
Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mark Heinrich)