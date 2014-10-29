BERLIN Oct 29 France's finance minister and
Italy's economy minister both said on Wednesday their
governments had resolved their respective budget disputes with
the European Commission and expected no further problems.
"We have a great collaboration with the Commission, we're
very satisfied," Italy's Pier Carlo Padoan told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in Berlin. Asked if he expected any
more problems, he said: "No problems were announced."
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, asked if his country
still had problems with the European Union's executive body on
its 2015 budget, responded: "No, I don't have."
The Commission has provisionally accepted both countries'
2015 budgets, saying on Tuesday that no euro zone states had
submitted deficit plans for next year that seriously breached EU
rules for fiscal stability.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller; Writing by
Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown)