For a PDF: link.reuters.com/xan34s
* National Front wins support among workers, swing vote in
2012 poll
* Front wants euro exit, protectionism, gold standard
* Marine Le Pen expels far-right extremists
* Le Pen third in polls, new darling of French media
By Geert De Clercq
AMNEVILLE, France, Oct 7 (Reuters)- Amneville, a town in the
Moselle region of northeastern France, does not look like a
fault-line in the euro zone. The smell of grilled chicken wafts
over the marketplace on a recent Saturday morning, the CD vendor
plays German oom-pah music, and the sky behind the ochre clock
tower is a steely blue.
Yet the single currency is a target for an unusual
politician canvassing stallholders and shoppers in this town
near the German border.
Fabien Engelmann, a 32-year old municipal plumber with
tight-cropped hair, was an activist with France's leading trade
union and a Trotskyist for many years. Later he joined the
far-left "New Anticapitalist Party". This year he switched party
again, but not on a leftist ticket.
He joined France's famed far-right National Front, and he
was not the only one.
This year, five trade unionists have joined the minority
party that made its name with the anti-immigrant rhetoric of its
founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen. Since January, Le Pen's daughter
Marine has been in charge of the party, and Engelmann says she
is a magnet.
"It really is the arrival of Marine Le Pen that convinced me
to join the National Front," Engelmann told Reuters. "She has an
economic programme that is much more geared to defending the
little people, the workers, the popular classes of France."
Marine Le Pen is reshaping France's political landscape and
the tremors go beyond people like this reconstructed Trotskyist.
Her father played up worries about immigration, but the anxiety
Marine addresses is economic and deep. The National Front's new
target is the oppressive power of global finance, and the mood
she is tapping spreads across Europe.(See )
Traditionally in France, President Nicolas Sarkozy's
right-of-centre UMP party wins the votes of the self-employed,
farmers and retirees. Government workers, young people and
urbanites favour the Socialists. The swing voters, blue-collar
workers and low-level employees are the National Front's
constituency. They are tired of making sacrifices to shore up
the single currency and fed up with losing jobs to global
rivals. To make things better, Le Pen is promising to pull
France out of the euro, reinstate protectionist barriers, and
reassert the state's supremacy over market forces.
Unlike her father, she is being taken seriously by French
opinion makers. The media shied away from Jean-Marie's rants,
but Marine has been on the front page of every magazine and
newspaper and is a regular on prime-time TV. She already ranks
third in polls for the April-May 2012 presidential election
although she is unlikely to win.
Her score in an early October Ipsos voting intention poll
was 16 percent, behind Socialist challenger Francois Hollande at
32 percent and Sarkozy's 21 percent. In 2002, her father beat
Socialist candidate Lionel Jospin with just 16.86 percent of the
first-round votes. Sarkozy's biggest fear is that Le Pen could
knock him out in the first round of the two-round vote.
According to a TNS-Sofres poll in September, 16 percent of
the French have a favourable opinion of the National Front, with
76 percent taking a negative view. That's the party's best
rating since 2007.
"Our ideas are gaining ground," says Jean-Richard Sulzer,
the man in charge of the party's economic programme, who is a
professor of finance at the Paris-Dauphine University, one of
France's top business schools. His glee is evident as he points
out a protectionist Socialist Party goal which echoes one of the
Front's. "They are spreading like an oil slick."
JOAN OF ARC
At the entrance to the National Front's headquarters, an
anonymous building in the suburb of Nanterre, stands a small
statue of Joan of Arc. The 15th-century peasant girl who led
French soldiers to victory is the Front's mascot. She symbolises
its rejection of foreign domination.
Inside the building, the party sells election paraphernalia
playing on Le Pen's first name. Marine means "navy" in French
and the lighters, pens and T-shirts are all in navy blue. "It is
very French, navy blue. It is a colour that is part of our
identity," says Marine Le Pen.
Nostalgia and identity are still core National Front
concerns, but Le Pen has moved beyond immigration. The new Front
rejects all the ideas that have driven European economic growth
in the past two decades: globalisation, free trade and the
dominance of services and the financial industry.
The party offers a radical alternative. To restore French
competitiveness it will quit the euro; to boost employment it
will close French borders to cheap Chinese imports,
reindustrialize and empower the state's regulatory role. And it
will bring the banks to heel.
For some in towns like Amneville, scarred by the loss of
jobs as its steel mills and factories close one by one, this
sounds like an idea worth trying. In the eyes of the working
classes, power is no longer held by politicians but by the
financial markets, say Alain Mergier, a sociologist, and Jerome
Fourquet of polling institute Ifop. The European Union, far from
protecting workers, overexposes them to the effects of
globalisation.
The working classes are the most eager for France to abandon
the euro, Ifop polls show: nearly one in two blue-collar workers
wants a return to the French franc. It's a similar picture in
Germany and the Netherlands.
Le Pen also wants a return to a metallic currency standard
that would include gold and silver to prevent unbridled
money-printing. Another proposal -- pure heresy for the French
government -- is to allow the state to fund itself with cheap
loans from the central bank, rather than paying market rates to
banks or bondholders.
LES 'UMPS'
Tall, blonde and telegenic, Le Pen, 43, is a twice-divorced
single mother and formidable debater, with a fast wit and a
knack for killer one-liners delivered in a gravelly smoker's
voice. Trained as a lawyer, she has been working for her
father's party since 1998 and made her leadership bid with her
father's backing in January. She won 68 percent of the votes,
defeating Bruno Gollnisch, her father's longtime right-hand man.
Since taking over, she has put her party's finances on a
firmer footing, selling a former headquarters to clear old
debts. She has also deftly distanced herself from her party's
far-right ties. In March, she expelled a young Front militant
after a man resembling him was pictured making the Hitler salute
in front of a Nazi flag, and she has since thrown out a dozen or
so other members.
In a September radio appearance discussing a former
comrade's plan to run for president on a right-wing platform,
she told radio network France Info: "The extreme right certainly
needs a candidate, since it is not me."
She delights in overturning received ideas, and disdains
Sarkozy's ruling UMP and the opposition Socialist party, PS,
lumping them together as the "UMPS" -- no difference between
them. She blasts both for turning their back on the French model
of a protective state, saying they have submitted to an
ultra-capitalist model of globalisation "based on the law of the
jungle".
"The National Front today is the only movement that proposes
solutions. The other political formations, all they do is
propose, under a different form, what they have already tried
before," Le Pen told Reuters in an interview.
She goes on to emphasise how her policies are on a collision
course with the received wisdom of what she calls the evil
troika: the European Commission, International Monetary Fund and
European Central Bank.
"The real fault line is between nationalists and globalists