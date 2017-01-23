Jan 23 European leveraged loan investors are decrying a growing lack of financial disclosure from borrowers at a time when aggressive documentation and covenant-lite structures dominate the market.

Investors worry that the lack of information is making investment decisions more challenging and could exacerbate any downward turn in a business with no covenants to protect them.

"It's a worrying development because there should be transparency between the two parties," one investor said.

Since the summer of 2016, a repricing wave in the European market has led to documentation terms growing steadily weaker, with more bond-like elements as demand from investors outpaces supply.

Features such as portability, freebie baskets and greater ability to take dividends and make acquisitions have been regularly appearing in Europe since the third quarter of last year.

Many deals have also closed oversubscribed because of the weight of demand from CLOs - where issuance hit a post-crisis high last year.

"It's been very difficult in oversubscribed deals to get information to actually understand all the adjustments and details," said a second investor, who has turned down deals as a result.

"When you ask questions to clarify information or seek additional information you just get nothing useful back."

UNDER SCRUTINY

The complaints about limited disclosure also come at a time when adjustments to Ebitda are under scrutiny from the European Central Bank.

The ECB is consulting on its leveraged lending guidelines, which intend to cap leverage at 6 times working from an unadjusted Ebitda figure.

However, ECB officials acknowledged on Friday that this had become a "pressure point" in the consultation as it differs from US guidelines and many deals in the market are structured on an adjusted basis.

Yet investors say they are not receiving enough details behind headline figures like adjusted Ebitda in order to assess credit quality.

"Debt capacity is driven off adjusted Ebitda numbers so you really have to look through the window dressing," the first investor said.

Covenants have largely fallen away in the European market, meaning investors are increasingly focused on a company's cash flows and their own stress models rather than traditional metrics like leverage levels.

"Since you don't have the covenants even if the leverage goes up to 10 times you actually cannot call default because there is no covenant -- but if a company misses a payment then at the point you actually can call default," a third investor said.

"It's very frustrating not to have enough granularity when we are approached by a lender because this helps us to stress the scenarios. If they just give you three lines on sales, Ebitda, and leverage, then it's really hard for us to create our own assumptions."

However, while weak documents and excess demand favour borrowers, the dynamics could quickly change should technical demand from CLOs falter or if a political event rocks the financial markets in 2017.

"It's a pure function of the market because as soon as we have a wobble and a deal struggles we know you'll get as much information as you like," the second investor said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)