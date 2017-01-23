Jan 23 European leveraged loan investors are
decrying a growing lack of financial disclosure from borrowers
at a time when aggressive documentation and covenant-lite
structures dominate the market.
Investors worry that the lack of information is making
investment decisions more challenging and could exacerbate any
downward turn in a business with no covenants to protect them.
"It's a worrying development because there should be
transparency between the two parties," one investor said.
Since the summer of 2016, a repricing wave in the European
market has led to documentation terms growing steadily weaker,
with more bond-like elements as demand from investors outpaces
supply.
Features such as portability, freebie baskets and greater
ability to take dividends and make acquisitions have been
regularly appearing in Europe since the third quarter of last
year.
Many deals have also closed oversubscribed because of the
weight of demand from CLOs - where issuance hit a post-crisis
high last year.
"It's been very difficult in oversubscribed deals to get
information to actually understand all the adjustments and
details," said a second investor, who has turned down deals as a
result.
"When you ask questions to clarify information or seek
additional information you just get nothing useful back."
UNDER SCRUTINY
The complaints about limited disclosure also come at a time
when adjustments to Ebitda are under scrutiny from the European
Central Bank.
The ECB is consulting on its leveraged lending guidelines,
which intend to cap leverage at 6 times working from an
unadjusted Ebitda figure.
However, ECB officials acknowledged on Friday that this had
become a "pressure point" in the consultation as it differs from
US guidelines and many deals in the market are structured on an
adjusted basis.
Yet investors say they are not receiving enough details
behind headline figures like adjusted Ebitda in order to assess
credit quality.
"Debt capacity is driven off adjusted Ebitda numbers so you
really have to look through the window dressing," the first
investor said.
Covenants have largely fallen away in the European market,
meaning investors are increasingly focused on a company's cash
flows and their own stress models rather than traditional
metrics like leverage levels.
"Since you don't have the covenants even if the leverage
goes up to 10 times you actually cannot call default because
there is no covenant -- but if a company misses a payment then
at the point you actually can call default," a third investor
said.
"It's very frustrating not to have enough granularity when
we are approached by a lender because this helps us to stress
the scenarios. If they just give you three lines on sales,
Ebitda, and leverage, then it's really hard for us to create our
own assumptions."
However, while weak documents and excess demand favour
borrowers, the dynamics could quickly change should technical
demand from CLOs falter or if a political event rocks the
financial markets in 2017.
"It's a pure function of the market because as soon as we
have a wobble and a deal struggles we know you'll get as much
information as you like," the second investor said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)