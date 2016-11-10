(Adds topic codes)
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON Nov 10 European leveraged loans are
becoming increasingly aggressive as sponsors push for looser
bond style documentation on deals, unwelcomed but accepted by
cash-rich investors desperate to keep money at play amid
diminishing supply.
While covenant-lite is a well established feature of
Europe's leveraged loan market, other elements of bond
documentation are now migrating across. Portability, freebie
baskets and greater ability to take dividends and make
acquisitions are all now regularly appearing in Europe.
While they first made an appearance in the US loan market
and slowly cropped up on cross-border deals and large European
loans earlier in the year, much has filtered down to loans of a
smaller size and scope.
"The erosion of document protection originally appeared on
very large transatlantic deals and is now increasingly being
seen on sole European deals, of late migrating from the larger
to the smaller ones. Most investors think it is inappropriate
but the competitive dynamic is such that it is sneaking
through," a syndicate head said.
Recent financings for deals including Education publisher
Inifitas, Spanish telecoms company Ufinet, German HR software
firm Personal & Informatik and Finnish paper and packaging group
Powerflute were highlighted as aggressive smaller deals by
investors.
One of the most hard-lined measures being pushed through by
sponsors is the ability to add an extra turn of leverage as soon
as a deal is closed, without having to show things like improved
performance or deleveraging.
While all these features are being seen more regularly on
increasingly smaller deal sizes, sponsors are demanding more
each time.
"In all of the deals the basket are being stretched, and
each time they are being stretched a little bit more," a banker
said.
Sponsors are also getting more freedom on some deals, with
majority consent dropping to 50.1% as opposed to the two-thirds
traditionally seen in Europe's leveraged loan market.
The aggressive terms are difficult for investors to digest,
especially as they are being offered in conjunction with higher
leverage and tighter pricing.
Senior levels of leverage regularly hit 5.0-5.5 times and
bankers are working on deals with total leverage of 6.5-7.0
times. A pricing squeeze means margins, floors and OIDs are
unable to compensate for the higher risk, given the flood of
cheap money available from new CLOs, credit funds and growing
bank appetite for term loans.
"This is very reminiscent of 2006-2007. Any aggressive doc
feature in isolation is not reason enough to turn down a deal
but together with high leverage and low pricing is hard. It is a
borrowers market right now," an investor said.
TROUBLE AHEAD
A lot of the aggressive features are appearing on European
deals of varying sizes, irrespective of credit quality. They are
being pushed through by sponsors facilitated by lawyers and
accepted by bankers desperate for fees.
There has been an erosion of credit story as banks and
investors battle for deal flow. Loans are being negotiated on
the basis of precedent, without looking at what is appropriate
for each individual credit, a banker said.
"Based on docs, leverage and pricing you would think you are
about to do a US$2bn solid, liquid loan but in reality it is a
tiny, illiquid European deal," the syndicate head said.
"The most aggressive terms are being cherry picked from the
largest US deals which are being pushed onto European banks and
investors that don't have the discipline to pushback.
Consequently you are getting some deals done with inappropriate
terms."
Some deals have experienced some pushback, albeit pretty
minor.
A 240m term loan B for Powerflute closed on November 8 at
500bp, with a 0% floor, the wider end of 475bp-500bp guidance.
Prior to close, the OID widened to 98.5 from 99, 101 soft call
was extended to 12 months from six months and there were a
number of "lender friendly changes to the covenant package."
Nevertheless, the loan still allocated and remained
covenant-lite.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)