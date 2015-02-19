MILAN Feb 19 Europe is luring twice as many
liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers as last year and more are
expected in what is now the premium-priced market after a
year-long demand slump in Asia.
In just a week, seven new LNG tankers embarked for Belgian,
British and Dutch ports and six more may arrive in the next
month, attracted by the widest and most consistent premium to
Asian prices in at least five years, price data on Reuters Eikon
shows.
The shift signals an end to Asia's huge LNG price premium to
Europe's benchmark UK gas hub, raising hopes that supply will
over coming years be more evenly spread between the basins,
traders said.
"We see NBP (UK natural gas prices) plus transportation
returning as a price benchmark to Asia, at least for the next
two to three years," said Javier Moret, head of LNG origination
at RWE, Germany's biggest power utility.
More than 1.3 million cubic metres (mcm) of LNG, or 800 mcm
of pipeline gas, is inbound on officially announced tankers from
Qatar, Norway and Trinidad.
That's double the same time last year and enough to cover
three days of British winter demand.
At least six more tankers - the Zarga, Onaiza, Al Sadd,
Ejnan and Al Ruwais - are expected to arrive in those ports
during the next few weeks, according to analysts.
"Some trading companies are also trying to divert cargoes
away from the east towards Europe," a trader at an oil major
said.
Asia has reigned as the world's premium LNG market since
Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster which shuttered the country's
nuclear plants, driving gas prices to near all-time highs.
But a 60-percent drop in Asian prices in the past year,
driven by a streak of mild weather and new supplies, has again
made Europe the most attractive market for flexible cargoes.
British and Dutch prices for March are trading at a $1.20
per million British thermal units (mmBtu) premium to Asia.
Plunging Far East prices are also trapping Atlantic
Basin-produced LNG from Trinidad, Nigeria and Algeria within the
region because it is no longer profitable to send it east.
Re-exports from countries such as Spain have also been
brought to a halt for the first time in five years given weak
demand around the globe.
One challenger to Europe for supply is India, where prices
are also trading at premiums to Asia, albeit below those in
Europe and the Americas.
