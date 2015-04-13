* Europe's LNG imports in 2014 just one-third of capacity
* New supply due by end of decade
AMSTERDAM, April 13 New supply from the United
States could help double Europe's imports of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) starting around 2020, while supplies are likely to
remain steady until then, a BG Group executive said on
Monday.
Europe imported just 33 million tonnes of LNG in 2014, far
below its import capacity of 100 million tonnes per annum
(mtpa), as traders diverted cargoes to higher-paying Asian
markets.
But a recent slump in Asian demand has raised hopes that
Europe may attract more cargoes into its under-used import
terminals, Andrew Walker, BG vice-president of global LNG
supply, told the Flame gas conference in Amsterdam.
Walker said European terminals should see inbound volumes
rise to 2010 levels by the turn of the decade on new U.S. and
Australian supplies.
Europe imported around 65 mtpa of LNG in 2010, according to
a slide presented by Walker.
"There will be no huge flood of volumes coming back to
Europe in the next few years, probably it will be more or less
like last year give-or-take seasonal variations," he said.
"The ebb and flow of volumes will benefit Europe at times
but some of those times could be quite short," Walker said.
Walker said that Asia continues to show signs of LNG demand
growth despite a recent slowdown and will remain the predominant
buyer.
But European LNG imports are also up on last year's levels
as Chinese demand slows and cheaper coal curbs South Korean
buying.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Amsterdam; editing by Jason
Neely)