* 90 pct of north-west Europe LNG imports from Qatar
* Qatari exports to Europe fell 22 pct in 2011
* Economic crisis hits southern Europe gas demand
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 20 Europe's energy supply may
be more vulnerable this year as shipborne gas, relied upon to
ease dependence on pipelines from suppliers like Russia or
Libya, is likely to sail to more lucrative fast-growing Asian
markets, analysts said on Friday.
North-west Europe, especially Britain, depended on Qatar for
nearly all of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) last year.
But Qatari LNG exports to Europe fell 22 percent in 2011 due
to higher demand in Asia after Japan shut down its nuclear power
following the March tsunami, and as demand declined from
crisis-hit economies in the south of the continent, analysts at
Waterborne Energy said in a report.
"In total, 87 percent of the LNG imported into north-west
Europe in 2011 came from Qatar's two liquefaction plants,
leaving the region vulnerable to the diversion of cargoes to
higher-valued markets in 2012," Waterborne said.
Britain is particularly threatened by the prospect of lower
Qatari supply to Europe - it bought all but one of its import
cargoes from the world's top LNG exporter in the last five
months of 2011, Waterborne said.
Asian ports have also caught up with Britain in providing
loading facilities big enough to cope with Qatar's huge Q-Max
vessels, an analyst at European utility said.
"This was one of the reasons why Qatar was forced to sell to
the UK," he said.
Qatar's LNG also passes through the Strait of Hormuz,
already in the forefront of the West's concerns over oil supply
as tensions over Iran's nuclear programme intensify.
Japan's nuclear shutdowns following the earthquake and
tsunami forced it to replace power production by burning, and
therefore importing, more gas.
It imported an extra 3.17 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar
between March and November 2011 compared with the same period in
2010, Waterborne figures showed.
"Most of the LNG from these sources would have almost
certainly been delivered to Europe if Japan's need had not been
so great," Waterborne said.
Other Asian nations also increased their appetite for LNG
last year, importing 69 percent more super-cooled gas from
producers in the Atlantic Basin, such as Nigeria and Trinidad,
than in 2010.
But weak economic performance led to lower gas demand in
southern European nations, while Spain's LNG imports also
declined following the launch of a new Algerian gas import
pipeline and state incentives to burn domestic coal in power
plants, Waterborne Energy said.
"The outcome for the nine countries in Europe that import
LNG suggests that economic factors did play a role in some of
the countries in southern Europe, which have been most affected
by the Eurozone crisis," analysts said.
