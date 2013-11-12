BRUSSELS Nov 12 The United States is likely to
export 10-15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) per year to Europe from 2020, although it will ship much
more to Asian markets, a report by Wood Mackenzie showed.
The discovery of vast amounts of shale gas has transformed
the United States from a gas importer into a potential exporter,
with its first shipments of super-cooled gas expected from the
middle of this decade.
The lion's share of the new U.S. exports are likely to go to
Asia to take advantage of higher prices, the report said. LNG
currently trades above $17 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) in Asia, compared with around $10.50 per mmBtu in
Europe.
Wood Mackenzie said most European utility gas buyers see
their future supply prospects as adequate already due to
forecasts for weak demand growth and to the likelihood of
additional gas supplies via pipelines.
A number of global companies with a large LNG portfolio and
a presence in Europe are nevertheless likely to ship U.S. LNG to
European markets to offload spare volumes, Wood Mackenzie said.
"We believe Europe will receive significant volumes of U.S.
LNG, over 10 mmtpa post-2020. However, most of this will likely
be the result of global LNG dynamics, and flows will be volatile
in nature," said Massimo Di Odoardo, Wood Mackenzie's principal
analyst for European gas research.
Europe-based companies such as Centrica and GDF Suez
have already signed deals to buy U.S. LNG.
Wood Mackenzie expected spare U.S. LNG cargoes to head to
more liquid European markets, such as the Netherlands and
Britain, when high market prices offer opportunities.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)