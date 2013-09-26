PARIS, Sept 26 Domestic demand for luxury goods in Europe appears to be on the mend, broker Exane BNP Paribas said in a note published on Thursday, based on comments from luxury and fashion executives garnered during Milan and Paris fashion weeks.

The broker said it had not heard one single luxury executive complaining about domestic demand in Europe, marking a major change in a market in decline for nearly five years and which has plunged particularly severely in southern Europe over the last two years.

"Europe could be the single most important positive surprise in the second half of 2013, considering that improving domestic spend will add to the continuing boom of overseas tourist demand," Exane BNP Paribas analysts wrote.

The broker's view takes into account comments from luxury brands such as Prada, which told investors at its half-year results presentation it was seeing green shoots of recovery in Europe and that the sales decline at its shops in Italy had slowed down.

Exane BNP Paribas said demand in China, the industry's growth engine in recent years, remained volatile and patchy while demand was good in the United States and strong in Japan.