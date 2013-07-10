LONDON, July 10 European shares ebbed lower in mid-morning trade on Wednesday as miners and autos eventually succumbed to selling pressure after weak trade data from China.

By 0839 GMT, the FTSEurofirst300 fell 3.38 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,185.57 points.

"There is a slight negative bias due to the on-going weak Chinese data, while U.S. indices are up at resistance and may struggle to push on after four strong days higher," a London-based trader said.