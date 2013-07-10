European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, July 10 European shares ebbed lower in mid-morning trade on Wednesday as miners and autos eventually succumbed to selling pressure after weak trade data from China.
By 0839 GMT, the FTSEurofirst300 fell 3.38 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,185.57 points.
"There is a slight negative bias due to the on-going weak Chinese data, while U.S. indices are up at resistance and may struggle to push on after four strong days higher," a London-based trader said.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.