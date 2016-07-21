LONDON, July 21 European airline stocks fell sharply in early trading on Thursday after industry bellwethers easyJet and Lufthansa warned of slower bookings and a worsening outlook.

Shares in Lufthansa slid 6.6 percent after Germany's largest airline late on Wednesday cut its full-year profit target, saying advance bookings to Europe had declined significantly due to "terrorist attacks in Europe and to greater political and economic uncertainty".

British airline easyJet fell 5.7 percent after it said it could not predict the outcome for the end of the year as growing security concerns, weaker consumer confidence and currency volatility hit the group during its most profitable peak summer period.

Shares in Ryanair and Air France KLM fell 2.5 percent and 3.3 percent respectively while British Airways owner IAG fell more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)