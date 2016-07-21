LONDON, July 21 European airline stocks fell
sharply in early trading on Thursday after industry bellwethers
easyJet and Lufthansa warned of slower bookings and a worsening
outlook.
Shares in Lufthansa slid 6.6 percent after
Germany's largest airline late on Wednesday cut its full-year
profit target, saying advance bookings to Europe had declined
significantly due to "terrorist attacks in Europe and to greater
political and economic uncertainty".
British airline easyJet fell 5.7 percent after it
said it could not predict the outcome for the end of the year as
growing security concerns, weaker consumer confidence and
currency volatility hit the group during its most profitable
peak summer period.
Shares in Ryanair and Air France KLM fell
2.5 percent and 3.3 percent respectively while British Airways
owner IAG fell more than 3 percent.
