LONDON Oct 18 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's European equity strategy team upgraded regional banks to "overweight" on the back of light positioning, progress on restructuring in Italy and a turn in bond yields globally.

Longer term earnings power remains an issues, BofA-ML said in a note to clients, but earnings momentum was getting "less bad" and higher-quality large banks offered attractive dividend yields with emerging market exposure an added plus.

Worries about developed market growth and crowded trades spurred a downgrade to "neutral" on industrials as valuations now appear rich, the note said.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Atul Prakash)