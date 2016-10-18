(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
LONDON Oct 18 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's European equity
strategy team upgraded regional banks to "overweight" on the back of light
positioning, progress on restructuring in Italy and a turn in bond yields
globally.
Longer term earnings power remains an issues, BofA-ML said in a note to
clients, but earnings momentum was getting "less bad" and higher-quality large
banks offered attractive dividend yields with emerging market exposure an added
plus.
Worries about developed market growth and crowded trades spurred a downgrade
to "neutral" on industrials as valuations now appear rich, the note said.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Atul Prakash)