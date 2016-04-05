LONDON, April 5 Bond trading volume in Europe fell 14 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2015, according to bond trading platform and data provider MarketAxess.

High volatility in the three months to March against a backdrop of tightening financial regulation took their toll, with big investment banks' first quarter results expected to show a similar decline in fixed income trading revenue.

Many have already announced they will slash thousands more jobs. Credit Suisse said in January it will cut 4,000 jobs and in March said it will axe another 2,000 positions, while Deutsche Bank's chief executive said the bank is unlikely to make a profit this year.

Bond trading volume in Europe totaled 7.08 trillion euros ($8.05 trillion) in the first quarter, according to MarketAxess, down 14 percent on the 8.22 trillion recorded in the same period last year.

It was also the lowest Q1 total since at least 2013 when MarketAxess started compiling comparable figures. The first three months of the year is traditionally the most lucrative quarter for fixed income trading as investors put their money to work for the year ahead.

MarketAxess processes around two thirds of all fixed income transactions in Europe through its post-trade services via its subsidiary Trax. Around 80 percent of the trading volume Trax processes is in government bonds.

The fall in trading volume was accompanied by an even greater decline in the number of trades during the quarter. Some 2 million trades were recorded in total, down around 17 percent from Q1 last year and again the lowest since at least 2013. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)