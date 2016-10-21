LONDON Oct 21 Europe Inc's third-quarter
earnings are expected to see a double-digit decline, as any
recovery in the region's corporate profits remains elusive, with
the energy and financial sectors seen taking the biggest hits,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data.
Aggregate earnings for the constituents of the benchmark
STOXX Europe 600 which report quarterly numbers are
expected to fall 12.9 percent during the July-September quarter
from a year ago.
Total revenues of STOXX 600 companies are forecast to have
fallen 4.3 percent.
Earnings fell more than 14 percent in the April-June
quarter.
The energy sector is expected to see earnings fall by more
than a third as major producers suffered from sharply lower
crude oil prices though these headwinds are expected to fade
from the current quarter as year-on-year comparisons become more
favourable.
Financials, the region's worst performing sector
year-to-date, are expected to follow, with third-quarter
earnings seen down by 31.9 percent. Major European banks
including Deutsche Bank, Barclays and UBS
are scheduled to report earnings next week.
Consumer cyclicals and industrials are expected to be the
bright spots through earnings with the former expected to a post
a 42 percent bump.
So far, more than 20 STOXX 600 companies have reported
earnings, of which 57 percent have exceeded analyst estimates,
against a long-term average of 49 percent, data showed.
Investors have shown little tolerance for earnings
disappointments so far. Shares of Ericsson lost a
fifth of their value last Wednesday after the company warned on
profits while shares of a slew of mid-cap UK firms were hammered
in the previous session after issuing weak forecasts.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)