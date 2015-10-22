* Draghi says discussed rate cut, will re-examine policy

* Euro falls 1.6 percent against dollar

* German two-year yields hit record low

* Market effects felt in Switzerland and Scandinavia

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 22 European markets soared on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's signals of easier monetary policy to come knocked almost two U.S. cents off the euro's exchange rate.

Draghi said the ECB's governing council had discussed a further cut to the deposit rate and would re-examine its monetary policy stance in December. This cemented expectations that the ECB may need to extend its 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme to stave off the threat of deflation in the euro zone.

The shockwaves from Draghi's comments travelled beyond the bloc's borders, as countries whose economies are closely aligned with the euro area also saw their currencies and government bond yields fall.

"Today was a tone-setter for what is to come," said Luke Bartholomew, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"The ECB's rhetoric really emphasises the fragile state of the European, and global, economy."

Falling commodity prices and emerging market concerns are weighing on Europe's economic prospects, and drove consumer prices lower last month.

That has led investors to assume the ECB will beef up or extend its quantitative easing (QE) scheme beyond its September 2016 end-date, while money markets have priced in a chance that the central bank would cut official rates further, even though Draghi had previously ruled this out.

His remarks on Thursday, delivered after the ECB kept interest rates steady, appeared to confirm those suspicions, emphasising that the ECB is prepared to do whatever it takes to lift inflation back towards its target of just below 2 percent.

The euro fell to a three-week low of $1.11585 after Draghi's news conference, down 1.6 percent and on track for its biggest daily loss in two months. It was also down by over 1 percent against sterling and the yen.

Bond yields and money market rates also fell sharply. Benchmark German two-year bond yields struck a new record low of -0.322 percent, down over 7 basis points on the day as markets began to price in another cut to official rates.

The gap between German and British 10-year bond yields hit its widest in nearly three months, at 130.3 basis points, up seven on the day.

European stock markets rose, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.2 percent at the day's highs.

"The ECB's concerns over inflation is clearly the driving force and such negative language from the ECB President would imply that it is just a matter of time before further easing was undertaken," said Alex Lydall, senior trader at Foenix Partners.

Beyond the euro zone, the Swiss franc fell over 1 percent against the dollar, while the Swedish, Norwegian and Danish crowns also weakened.

Swiss 10-year government bond yields hit a record low of -0.299 percent. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly, Marius Zaharia and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)