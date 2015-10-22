* Draghi says discussed rate cut, will re-examine policy
* Euro falls 1.8 percent against dollar
* German two-year yields hit record low
* Market effects felt in Switzerland and Scandinavia
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 22 European stocks and bond markets
soared on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi signalled easier monetary policy to come, knocking two
U.S. cents off the euro's exchange rate.
Draghi said the ECB's governing council had discussed a
further cut to the deposit rate and would re-examine its
monetary policy stance in December. This cemented expectations
that the ECB may need to extend its 1 trillion euro bond-buying
programme to stave off the threat of deflation in the euro zone.
The shockwaves from Draghi's comments travelled beyond the
bloc's borders, as countries whose economies are closely aligned
with the euro area also saw their currencies and government bond
yields fall.
"Today was a tone-setter for what is to come," said Luke
Bartholomew, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"The ECB's rhetoric really emphasises the fragile state of
the European, and global, economy."
Falling commodity prices and emerging market concerns are
weighing on Europe's economic prospects, and drove consumer
prices lower last month.
That has led investors to assume the ECB will beef up or
extend its quantitative easing (QE) scheme beyond its September
2016 end-date, while money markets have priced in a chance that
the central bank would cut official rates further, even though
Draghi had previously ruled this out.
His remarks on Thursday, delivered after the ECB kept
interest rates steady, appeared to confirm those suspicions,
emphasising that the ECB is prepared to do whatever it takes to
lift inflation back towards its target of just below 2 percent.
The euro fell to a three-week low of $1.1140 after
Draghi's news conference, down 1.8 percent on the day and on
track for its biggest daily loss in seven months. It was also
down by over 1 percent against sterling and the yen
.
Bond yields and money market rates also fell sharply.
Benchmark German two-year bond yields struck a record low of
-0.322 percent, down over 7 basis points on the day
as markets began to price in another cut to official rates.
Italian 10-year yields recorded their biggest
daily drop since June 2014, down over 15 basis points.
European stock markets rose, with the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index up 2.2 percent at a two-month
high.
"The ECB's concerns over inflation is clearly the driving
force and such negative language from the ECB President would
imply that it is just a matter of time before further easing was
undertaken," said Alex Lydall, senior trader at Foenix Partners.
Beyond the euro zone, the Swiss franc fell over 1 percent
against the dollar, while the Swedish, Norwegian and Danish
crowns also weakened against the U.S. currency.
Swiss 10-year government bond yields hit a
record low of -0.299 percent.
